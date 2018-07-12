Columbia man charged with child molestation

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with child molestation Thursday after an incident from early November.

According to police, an officer went to University Hospital on November 10 to take a report from a teenage girl who said she had been staying at a friend's house. While there, she said she woke up to find Samuel Moss having sex with her without her permission.

Police arrested Moss on Thursday on Providence Road for a warrant on a child molestation charge.