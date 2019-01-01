Columbia man charged with raping woman at MU residence hall

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with rape on Saturday after MU police arrested him for an incident at a residence hall.

Mujahid Ahmed, 27, is not a MU student; court documents said he met the victim through the Tinder dating app. The incident happened on December 26 when police said Ahmed went to the victim's room.

According to police, the two were watching a movie when Ahmed started touching the victim in a sexual manner. At one point, he allegedly put his hands on her throat and said "you are going to be mine," but the victim said no. She told police Ahmed repeated himself, and proceeded to rape her.

Later, when Ahmed apparently tried to have sex with the victim again, she refused, at which point he allegedly said, "I'm the boss here, you do what I say," and continued to have sexual contact with her.

When talking to police, Ahmed admitted the sexual contact but said the victim never said "no," and denied threatening or choking her. Police said he gave inconsistent statements during the interview, changing his answers and statements several times. Ahmed told police he thought the victim may be feeling guilty over the encounter for religious reasons.

Ahmed is at the Boone County jail being held on no bond.