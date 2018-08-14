Columbia man charged with sex crime involving child

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Monday on suspicion of statutory sodomy involving a young girl.

The victim's mother told police in late May that Shelby Salmon, 40, touched her daughter in a sexual manner when the girl was six or seven years old. The victim, now 8, said it happened when she was seven at Salmon's mother's house while she and Salmon were playing video games.

Salmon reportedly admitted to investigators that he touched the girl sexually in late 2017. He is currently at the Boone County jail on no bond.