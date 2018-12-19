Columbia man convicted of assaulting relatives files motion of acquittal

COLUMBIA - A man awaiting sentencing for attacking his grandparents filed a motion Friday, seeking acquittal on one of the three assault charges he faces.

A jury found Brian Kelley guilty in late November of three counts of domestic assault; Kelley was found not guilty of conspiring to commit murder. Authorities arrested him after learning about an apparent plot to kill Kelley's grandparents and hide their bodies.

Kelley is scheduled to be sentenced for the assault charges in late January.

His motion claims the court erred in overruling a number of objections or motions by Kelley's defense team, as well as in granting various motions by the state. It requests the court either grant an acquittal on the one domestic assault charge or give Kelley a new trial on that charge.