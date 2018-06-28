Columbia man dead in semi-involved accident

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is dead after an accident involving a semitractor-trailer on Paris Road Saturday afternoon.

John Severtsen was the passenger in Nicole Weddington's 1995 Oldsmobile 88. Columbia police said Weddington rear-ended a semitractor-trailer as it was slowing down on Paris Road to make a right hand turn onto a private drive.

Authorities said Severtsen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weddington had to be extricated from the vehicle. EMS took her to The University of Missouri Hospital for minor injuries.

Neither Severtsen or Weddington were wearing their seat belts, said Columbia police.

The driver of the semitractor-trailer, Darrel Mcknight of South Carolina, and his passenger, Djuan Francois of Orlando, Fl., were not injured.

It is not yet known if Weddington was distracted at the time of the crash, and police said the investigation into that possibility is ongoing.