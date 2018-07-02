Columbia man dies in car accident on Route J

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Columbia man died Wednesday night in a crash on Route J, east of Rocheport.

MSHP said 49-year-old Brian Hopson was driving southbound on Route J south of U.S. 40 when his 1999 Ford Taurus exited the right side of the roadway and flipped about 9:10 p.m. Hopson was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

Hopson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, but was transported to University Hospital.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the scene of the accident.

According to Sgt. Matt Broniec of MSHP, there was only one driver involved in the accident.

Route J was blocked off to traffic until roughly 11:10 pm.

