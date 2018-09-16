Columbia man dies in Route B motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night on Route B south of East Brown Station Road.

David Auxier, 25, was speeding on a motorcycle southbound on Route B around 8:50 p.m. Thursday. He attempted to avoid the pickup truck of Daysi Hawkins, 25, of Columbia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Auxier lost control of the motorcycle and hit the truck.

This is where the accident took place. The motorcycle is in the middle. More officers are arriving on the scene to assist in blocking off the road. Again, avoid the area. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3opRCG0mbl — Marina Silva (@MARINASILVATV) September 14, 2018

Auxier was rushed to University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:18 p.m., according to the report. Hawkins was driven from the scene without any injuries.

This was the second traffic fatality for MSHP Troop F in September and the 49th of the year.