Columbia man enters plea in teen's heroin death

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Columbia man has admitted to renting a motel room where a 16-year-old girl died of a heroin overdose.

The U.S. attorney's office says in a release that 29-year-old Jon Patrick Washington pleaded guilty Thursday to maintaining a drug-involved premise.

Prosecutors say Columbia police officers responded to a suspected heroin overdose death at a now-closed Columbia motel in April 2014. Washington admitted that he rented a room at the motel for the purpose of using heroin.

The release said Washington also admitted that he had injected the teen with heroin before her death.