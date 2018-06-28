Columbia man faces at least 15 years in prison for child exploitation

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal court convicted a Columbia man on charges related to child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the prosecutors.

A news release said the jury found Jayme Nathaniel Walker, 42, of Columbia, guilty of producing child pornography, receiving child pornography and transferring obscene materials to a minor.

The release said Walker is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole and up to a 60-year sentence in federal prison without parole.

Evidence indicated Walker communicated with a 14-to-15-year-old victim in Illinois by texting and exchanging pornographic photos and videos, the release said.

The investigation began on June 13, 2014, when the child victim's parents contacted Illinois State Police, according to the release. The release said the parents turned over a laptop computer, two cells phones and an iPod to investigators.

The child victim said he never met with Walker, but they talked about meeting several times, according to the release. The victim told Walker his true age, and they had sexual conversations and exchanged sexually explicit videos and photos, the release said.

Investigators discovered 77 images and six videos exchanged between Walker and the child victim, according to the release.

The U.S. District Court in Jefferson City deliberated for about one and a half hours before returning the guilty verdicts Wednesday.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.