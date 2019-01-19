Columbia man facing new sexual misconduct charge

COLUMBIA - A man already facing charges of sexual misconduct for an incident in May 2018 now faces an additional accusation for an incident in September.

Gregory Wolfe, 62, is awaiting trail after police said he exposed himself to children at the McDonald's on Clark Lane. The new accusation is related to a reported incident at University Hospital.

In September, according to court documents, Wolfe was a patient at the hospital and asked a female staff member for help with a shower. He then reportedly changed his mind and asked for a sponge bath. While the staffer was bathing Wolfe, she said he started touching himself sexually, at one point asking her to wash his groin again.

Police said Wolfe denied any sexual intent in his behavior. Documents said Wolfe was in the hospital on a "medical furlough from the Boone County Jail." His bond there is listed at $211,000 for the two incidents. On January 15, a judge denied a reduction in bond for Wolfe.