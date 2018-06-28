Columbia man facing numerous charges after alleged SUV theft

COLUMBIA - A man arrested after an alleged SUV theft on November 17 faces numerous charges, including stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a gun, and three outstanding warrants.

Police went to Eagle Stop gas station on Providence Road shortly before 8 a.m. after a man said someone took his SUV. He told officers he'd left the SUV running while he went into the store, and told them there was a handgun under the driver's seat as well.

The store manager gave video surveillance to police, who were able to identify the SUV in question.

A short time later, a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol saw the SUV on Scott Boulevard and tried to pull it over, but lost sight of it. Officers found the SUV again on Georgetown Drive, and a witness told them they saw the driver get out, change clothes, get on a bicycle and ride away. That witness took photos of the driver and gave them to police.

Officers found the suspect's cell phone inside the SUV, but didn't find the gun.

Police later arrested the suspect, identified as Raymond Dalton, in the area of Salem Drive and Grandview Circle.