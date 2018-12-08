Columbia man found guilty in fatal stabbing

COLUMBIA - A jury found Anthony Lamarr Shegog guilty of murder in the second degree Wednesday.

Shegog fatally stabbed Walter Lige on Pecan Street near Hickman High School on Oct. 6, 2014.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

In their closing arguments prosecutors told jurors "to do the right thing and convict" Shegog of murder.

The defense noted Shegog's shirt was not covered in blood, as would be expected in a knifing.

"There would be blood everywhere," the attorney said.

Shegog was charged with murder and armed criminal action. Shegog pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defense said on Tuesday Shegog is innocent and woke up and found Lige's body. The attorney said Shegog doesn't know how Lige died or why he was in his home.

Prosecutors have been building a case that jealousy over Shegog's female roommate sparked an altercation that led to Lige's death.

Prosecuting attorney Brouck Jacobs said the physical evidence against Shegog was too much.

"Got a knife with defendents touch DNA on the handle and the victims blood on the blade," Jacobs said. "And that's pretty damaging evidence against the defense."

Tuesday's witnesses included Lige's wife, forensics investigator Dori Burke, a medical examiner, an assistant Columbia police chief and a female witness to the crime.