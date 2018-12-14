Columbia man gets 15 years for his role in child sex trafficking ring

JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced for his role in a chid sex trafficking ring, the U.S. District Attorney announced Thursday.

26-year-old Kenneth Ronald Jones received 15 years without parole in federal prison.

Jones pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking of a minor and transportation for illegal sexual activity in August.

In separate but related cases, 65-year-old Barry Paul Manthe and 68-year-old Ronald James Clark pleaded guilty to promoting a prostitution business operating out of Columbia.

Manthe and Clark are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2019.