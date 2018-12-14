Columbia man gets 15 years for his role in child sex trafficking ring
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced for his role in a chid sex trafficking ring, the U.S. District Attorney announced Thursday.
26-year-old Kenneth Ronald Jones received 15 years without parole in federal prison.
Jones pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking of a minor and transportation for illegal sexual activity in August.
In separate but related cases, 65-year-old Barry Paul Manthe and 68-year-old Ronald James Clark pleaded guilty to promoting a prostitution business operating out of Columbia.
Manthe and Clark are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2019.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - MU Professor Francis Huang wants schools to rethink suspensions and embrace a positive learning environment. Haung conducted... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- 20 bikes and helmets were donated to Columbia kids in time for the holiday season. Big Brothers Big... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The former chief financial officer for Columbia Public Schools was sentenced Thursday to five years probation. Anna... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teen has been charged in connection with a November fatal shooting. Bruce Thomas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some people who live near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Parker Street just north of Interstate 70... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating multiple reports of bomb threats made via email to businesses in the Columbia area,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Transportation director Patrick McKenna met with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Thursday to discuss the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON D.C. - Democrat Claire McCaskill had stern words for her soon-to-be former colleagues in the Senate in a farewell... More >>
in
(CNN) - Gun deaths in America have reached a record high. Nearly 40,000 people in the United States died... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Transportation director Patrick McKenna met with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Thursday to discuss the... More >>
in
FULTON - A warehouse complex that has been standing in Fulton, with some parts dating back to the 19th century,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Community members have differing emotions after two fatal shootings in Jefferson City in less than a week.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced for his role in a chid sex trafficking ring, the U.S. District... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to helping her husband commit child sex crimes in 2015 and 2016, nearly... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of debate and negotiation, Congress voted final approval Wednesday to a massive farm bill that... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a man in connection to a car theft and a home burglary... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna will talk to the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Thursday about future plans for Missouri... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police said they are investigating a fatal shooting from late Wednesday night. The Jefferson City Police... More >>
in