Columbia man gets 25 years in prison for hammer attack
COLUMBIA (AP) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking another man with a hammer.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 33-year-old Jason R. Davis pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and tampering with a motor vehicle on March 30 and was sentenced Monday.
He was accused of attacking a man he met at church and was staying with as he slept in 2013. Authorities say Davis hit the man with a hammer several times, then stole his iPhone and drove away in the victim's vehicle.
Police said they found the victim near the front door of his home with serious head injuries.
Law enforcement officers arrested Davis after they found him walking along the side of Interstate 70 after the vehicle ran out of gas.
