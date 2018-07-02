Columbia man hit and killed by car on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia man died late Friday morning after he was hit by a car on Highway 63 near the 763 exit.



Missouri Highway Patrol said in a report 29-year-old Gregory Anderson was walking into the southbound lanes of 63 when he was struck and killed by 73-year-old female driver from Moberly.



Trooper Derek Sullivan said the Highway Patrol Troop F responded to a call around 11:45 a.m. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and was later transported to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office.



Authorities notified his family Friday afternoon. Troopers are still working on the investigation.

(Editor's note: An earlier post said the Highway Patrol report indicated the driver was 33 years old and later changed it to 73. We've updated the story accordingly.)