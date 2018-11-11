Columbia man hospitalized after serious crash

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on Nifong Blvd.

Christopher Wise, 42, was driving west on Nifong when a medical emergency caused him to veer to the left, according to the Columbia Police Department. Wise drove off the side of the road and entered into the parking lot of the Boone Medical Group, crashing into six parked cars.

Nurses from the Boone Medical Group provided first aid to Wise until EMS arrived on scene.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.