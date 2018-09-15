Columbia man in custody after firing at police officer

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is in custody after police said he attempted to flee from a traffic stop and fired at police Thursday night.

The incident occured near Quail Drive.

Police said the suspect was on a moped when an officer tried to stop him; the suspect then ran away, firing a single shot at the police.

Police stopped a suspect on a moped when he fled on foot.

The suspect then fired multiple gunshots at an officer. The officer is unharmed

About 40 police officers, a K-9 unit, and a helicopter searched for the suspect. Police found the man hiding at a home on Quail Drive and took him into custody.

Suspect was located in a residence in Quail Dr. He was taken into custody and is unharmed.





CPD said the officer was not harmed and did not fire back at the man.

Just in: officers did not fire any shots.




