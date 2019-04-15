Columbia man in custody after trying to flee to Iceland

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man authorities believed fled to Iceland is now in custody in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Jay Robinson was transported from a jail in Cook County, Illinois, to the Boone County Jail. Deputies said Robinson hid a camera in a bathroom in the children's section of the Columbia Public Library in August 2018. Police found video on the camera of Robinson concealing it and arrested him when he returned to the library.

The FBI later said that Robinson fled to Iceland on August 5, 2018, three days after he was arrested. An affidavit said police learned from the Department of Homeland Security that Robinson flew from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland.

According to the Boone County Jail website, Robinson was booked around 6 a.m. Sunday and is being held without bond.