Columbia man in custody for assault and burglary near Park Avenue
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody in connection to a disturbance at the 200 block of Park Avenue.
On Friday around 4:30 a.m., the Columbia Police Department arrested Larry Wesley Galbreath, 50, on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary, felony resisting arrest, assault in the 3rd degree and assault in the 4th degree of a law enforcement officer.
CPD determined a female victim, 34, was attacked with a knife and sustained life threatening injuries. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital by ambulance. A CPD press release said the victim and suspect knew each other.
