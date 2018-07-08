Columbia man in jail after threatening phone calls

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's office said a Columbia man threatened to shoot a judge over the phone.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan reported that 56-year-old Frank Jindra threatened to shoot Judge Leslie Schneider and cause harm to her husband. Police said during the phone call, which was taken by a court clerk, Jindra also mentioned that he had a rifle.

This incident occurred after Schneider said she could not rule on a restraining order involving Jindra due to conflict of interest. Another judge, Kevin Crane, later denied the request.

O'Sullivan said Jindra had earlier gotten into a confrontation with tenants at his rental property. Jindra asked for a restraining order after two tenants were arrested.

Schneider's office reported the threat to the Boone County Sheriffs Department. O'Sullivan said when deputies arrived to Jindra's residence he answered the door with a rifle in hand, but he was arrested without incident.

Jindra is charged with one count of tampering with a judicial officer. He is currently at the Boone County Jail held on a $500,000 cash only bond.