Columbia man indicted for deadly crash that killed pedestrian
COLUMBIA - A grand jury handed down an indictment Friday against a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian.
Charles Waddill, 50, was indicted for four criminal counts, including involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, DWI and tampering with physical evidence. His arraignment is scheduled for October 15.
According to police, Waddill hit and killed 51-year-old Timothy Wilson early in the morning of June 29. The crash happened on Rangeline Street. Police said Waddill then left the scene.
Officers later found a vehicle matching a description from the incident at Waddill's house, with damage consistent with hitting a person.
