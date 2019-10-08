Columbia man indicted for deadly crash that killed pedestrian

COLUMBIA - A grand jury handed down an indictment Friday against a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian.

Charles Waddill, 50, was indicted for four criminal counts, including involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, DWI and tampering with physical evidence. His arraignment is scheduled for October 15.

According to police, Waddill hit and killed 51-year-old Timothy Wilson early in the morning of June 29. The crash happened on Rangeline Street. Police said Waddill then left the scene.

Officers later found a vehicle matching a description from the incident at Waddill's house, with damage consistent with hitting a person.