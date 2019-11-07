Columbia man indicted for federal meth trafficking after high-speed chase

SPRINGFIELD - A Columbia man was indicted Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase with methamphetamine in his car.

Kenneth Fredenburg, 33, faces one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing an illegal firearm.

Court documents say Fredenberg led Christian County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase after on September 25 after failing to comply with a traffic stop.

The chase topped 120 miles per hour but and ended when Fredenburg drove through a yard on Highway 65 in Ozark, and crashed into a tree. He ran from the vehicle while deputies arrested a female passenger, the documents say.

Deputies say they found about 80 grams of methamphetamine, two 9mm handguns and a tactical vest with multiple gun magazines in Fredenburg’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

Fredenburg was found and arrested in Springfield on October 22.