Columbia man indicted on charges of child porn

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted Brandon Lee Deavers, 22, of Columbia Wednesday on charges related to child pornography.

The indictment alleges that Deavers received and distributed child pornography over the internet from July 1 to Oct. 19, 2016. Deavers is also charged with accessing with the intent to view child pornography during that period of time.

State charges filed against Deavers in a related case will be dismissed in lieu of the federal indictment.