Columbia man jailed after police say he killed girlfriend's dog

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after his girlfriend said he killed her dog.

Mark Jones, 29, is in jail on $50,000 for a charge of animal abuse.

According to court documents, the incident happened on August 25. The victim said Jones admitted he had been taking ecstasy. She said he went into the kitchen, and shortly after she heard her dog yelp several times.

The woman told police she went into the kitchen and saw Jones holding a knife and her dog, which had two stab wounds in its neck. They got into a vehicle to go to a veterinarian, but while on the way the woman said Jones strangled the dog to death.

She told police Jones later admitted several times to killing the dog.

Jones has a court hearing set for September 25.