Columbia man jailed after police say he killed girlfriend's dog
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after his girlfriend said he killed her dog.
Mark Jones, 29, is in jail on $50,000 for a charge of animal abuse.
According to court documents, the incident happened on August 25. The victim said Jones admitted he had been taking ecstasy. She said he went into the kitchen, and shortly after she heard her dog yelp several times.
The woman told police she went into the kitchen and saw Jones holding a knife and her dog, which had two stab wounds in its neck. They got into a vehicle to go to a veterinarian, but while on the way the woman said Jones strangled the dog to death.
She told police Jones later admitted several times to killing the dog.
Jones has a court hearing set for September 25.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday will release details of a lengthy investigation into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four more people who received knee-replacement surgery at the Mizzou BioJoint Center say in lawsuits filed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A new push to ban flavored liquids for e-cigarettes is getting mixed reviews. Federal health officials hope this proposal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Travis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The trial for Columbia Fourth Ward councilman Ian Thomas is scheduled for October 24, with a pre-trial conference... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department took five students into custody on Thursday morning for Felony Assault and Peace Disturbance... More >>
in
FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly hit two family members with a vehicle stolen from... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E. Lee on Wednesday evening by dedicating the Fulton Middle School gym to... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the statue at the Firefighter Memorial in Kingdom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America remembered one of its darkest days, September 11, 2001. 18 years later,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the Columbia landfill has provided clues to their investigation... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after his girlfriend said he killed her dog. Mark Jones, 29, is in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers in the Missouri House voted to pass a bill allowing Missouri taxpayers to get credit for... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - As summer comes to an end and the lake area slows down, businesses in town may see... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man accused of breaking into a woman's room at a rehab facility and... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Public Schools Board of Education released updates to a plan that will make district-wide improvements to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In honor of 9/11, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held up banners and stood in front of Columbia City... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Switzler Hall bell rang out 18 times on Wednesday to commemorate the thousands of lives lost on... More >>
in