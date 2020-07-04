Columbia Man Jailed for Multiple Vehicle Larcencies

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is in jail following his arrest by Boone County sheriff's deputies early Friday morning on suspicion of stealing items from five different vehicles.

D'Angelo R. Carter, 18, was being held in the Boone County Jail on the following charges:

One count felony Theft of a Credit Device

Three counts misdemeanor stealing

One count misdemeanor possession of marijuana

One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

At about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, a resident of Moberly Drive reported hearing his garage door open and followed the sound to investigate. The resident did not see anyone present but contacted 911.

A short time later a deputy noticed the suspect, identified later, walking in the 6400 block of North Highway VV. The man was identified as 18-year-old Carter. Carter gave conflicting statements about his morning activities to the deputy and was taken into custody.

Separate calls to 911 were coming in around the same time from the area regarding thefts from vehicles. Deputies found in Carter's possession numerous items reported stolen including a credit card, computer tablet, MP3 player and a watch. Carter was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe.

The suspect is believed to have stolen items from vehicles on Creasy Springs Road, Country Squire Drive, Moberly Drive and Mauller Road.

A mugshot was not yet available due to technical difficulties.