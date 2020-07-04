Columbia Man Jailed for Multiple Vehicle Larcencies

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, April 11 2014 Apr 11, 2014 Friday, April 11, 2014 3:36:00 PM CDT April 11, 2014 in News
By: Tori Chamberlain, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is in jail following his arrest by Boone County sheriff's deputies early Friday morning on suspicion of stealing items from five different vehicles.

D'Angelo R. Carter, 18, was being held in the Boone County Jail on the following charges:

 

  • One count felony Theft of a Credit Device
  • Three counts misdemeanor stealing
  • One count misdemeanor possession of marijuana
  • One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

 

At about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, a resident of Moberly Drive reported hearing his garage door open and followed the sound to investigate. The resident did not see anyone present but contacted 911.

A short time later a deputy noticed the suspect, identified later, walking in the 6400 block of North Highway VV. The man was identified as 18-year-old Carter. Carter gave conflicting statements about his morning activities to the deputy and was taken into custody.

Separate calls to 911 were coming in around the same time from the area regarding thefts from vehicles. Deputies found in Carter's possession numerous items reported stolen including a credit card, computer tablet, MP3 player and a watch. Carter was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe.

The suspect is believed to have stolen items from vehicles on Creasy Springs Road, Country Squire Drive, Moberly Drive and Mauller Road.

A mugshot was not yet available due to technical difficulties.

More News

Grid
List

Health Department scrambling to keep up with contact tracing
Health Department scrambling to keep up with contact tracing
COLUMBIA —As mid-Missouri experiences a rise in coronavirus cases, the Health Department is struggling to keep up with contact tracing.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:51:53 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Historical artifacts stolen from Maries County museum
Historical artifacts stolen from Maries County museum
VIENNA — The Historical Society of Maries County is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide "substantial information"... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:32:32 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple bars has some bar owners upset
Possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple bars has some bar owners upset
COLUMBIA - Four bars within 24 hours may have been exposed to someone who had COVID-19. Boone County Health... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Boonville man sells fireworks to help community
Boonville man sells fireworks to help community
BOONVILLE - Hundreds of mid-Missourians stocked up on fireworks this week for the Fourth of July. 73-year-old Jim Edwards... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 5:50:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Prison outbreak leads to virus surge in St. Francois County
Prison outbreak leads to virus surge in St. Francois County
BONNE TERRE, MO. (AP) — An eastern Missouri county has seen a big increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, and... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:52:13 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

City Council members to decide mask ordinance enforcement Monday
City Council members to decide mask ordinance enforcement Monday
COLUMBIA—Columbia City Council will vote Monday on a new mask ordinance that would require face coverings in all public places.... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:51:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Former House Speaker refutes claims he was involved in cyberbullying
Former House Speaker refutes claims he was involved in cyberbullying
JEFFERSON CITY - Two state representatives accused former House Speaker Tim Jones of being involved in cyberbullying Friday afternoon, but... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Shiloh Bar announces employee tested positive
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Shiloh Bar announces employee tested positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Iowa man arrested for child sex crimes in Callaway County
Iowa man arrested for child sex crimes in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County prosecutor charged David Dodds, 58, from Corydon, Iowa with five felony counts of sexual... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 1:09:28 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

After COVID-19 cancelations, parents plan proms
After COVID-19 cancelations, parents plan proms
COLUMBIA - Parents across mid-Missouri are taking it upon themselves to host proms for students after COVID-19 cancelled many official... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 10:49:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Fulton man arrested for attempted statutory rape
Fulton man arrested for attempted statutory rape
FULTON - A Fulton man is in custody for attempted statutory rape and sodomy, according to a Missouri State Highway... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 10:14:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Kansas City police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting
Kansas City police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting
KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — A shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, left a suspect dead and a police... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 8:55:29 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Court record shows St. Louis couple pulled gun before
Court record shows St. Louis couple pulled gun before
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The white St. Louis couple who became internationally famous for standing guard with guns outside their... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:42:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus
Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus
AP—The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources necessary to confront the worst health... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 5:00:35 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Salute to America set to happen, but will encourage social distancing
Salute to America set to happen, but will encourage social distancing
JEFFERSON CITY – Fourth of July festivities are set to begin Friday in Jefferson City, but under a new normal.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:15:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

SURVEY: Majority of Jefferson City parents want daily temperature checks for fall classes
SURVEY: Majority of Jefferson City parents want daily temperature checks for fall classes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced an update to families on Thursday about fall classes. The district's... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 02 2020 Jul 2, 2020 Thursday, July 02, 2020 9:07:00 PM CDT July 02, 2020 in News

State funding for UM NextGen facility delayed, budget director says
State funding for UM NextGen facility delayed, budget director says
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - While higher education saw its state funding slashed Tuesday for the new fiscal year... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 02 2020 Jul 2, 2020 Thursday, July 02, 2020 8:32:46 PM CDT July 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 78°
10am 82°
11am 83°
12pm 85°