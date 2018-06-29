Columbia Man Kidnaps Girlfriend

The investigation revealed the boyfriend, John Jones, was holding his girlfriend against her will. The victim is a 51-year-old white female who is a Columbia resident. Jones was held up inside the residence and refused to make contact with police. Approximately an hour of negotiations ensued and eventually Jones exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been held against her will throughout the evening of Oct. 6 through the early morning hours of Oct. 7.

At one point throughout the night, Jones took the victim at knife point to the St. Louis area where he threatened to drug her and continue assaulting her. The suspect and victim returned to Columbia without carrying out the threat in St. Louis; however, the assault continued at the residence in Columbia.

Upon returning to the residence from the St. Louis area, the suspect barricaded the victim and himself in the bedroom.

Family members made phone contact with the victim and learned that the victim was being held against her will and had been assaulted for several hours. They subsequently notified the police.

John Jones was arrested for Domestic Assault in the Second Degree $5000 bond, Felonious Restraint $5000 bond and Kidnapping with the bond to be set by a Judge.