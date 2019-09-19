Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with rape charges. Jason Boley, 40, had previously been arrested less than a month earlier on domestic assault charges.

The most recent incident happened Sept. 15 in the 3100 block of Crawford Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The victim told police she could not remember exactly what happened because she was impaired by drugs and alcohol but ended up on a couch in the basement of the house on Crawford Street.

The victim said she woke up around 1:30 a.m. while the rape was occurring. She said she was being held down by someone at the elbows.

She said she called for help but blacked out after being given what she speculates was Xanax and reported to police that she was forced to the ground again.

She told police she then woke up between 5 and 6 a.m. as a friend attempted to enter the locked residence. Eventually the friend was able to get inside and take her home.

Boley is being held in Boone County Jail without bond. Before he was arrested Tuesday, he was out on bail for the Aug. 19 domestic assault incident.

In that case, a woman reported that he threatened her, rammed her car and told her, "I'm going to kill you, cut you up into little pieces, and no one will find you."