Columbia man pleads guilty after illegal firearm possession

21 hours 38 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News
By: Madilyn Schott, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty in Western District Court today for illegally possessing a firearm. He was arrested after a high-speed chase during which he crashed his car. At the time, he had seven arrest warrants.

James Earl Sanders Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm while being a felon. He was previously arrested on two separate occasions. During both of those arrests, he illegally possessed a firearm.

The first was on July 24, 2018 while riding a scooter that had been reported stolen. He had a loaded handgun in his front pocket at the time of his arrest that was reported stolen as well. The second was on Sept. 30, 2018, when a police officer attempted to stop him from speeding.

He also has two prior felony convictions for burglary and attempted robbery.

Sanders is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentence hearing has yet to be scheduled.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Municipal Court to offer warrant amnesty in December
Columbia Municipal Court to offer warrant amnesty in December
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty two times in the next month, Dec.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 11:38:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in News

$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death
$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death
TROY (AP) — The mother of a man who died after a suicide attempt at an eastern Missouri jail has... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 9:19:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in Continuous News

MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
COLUMBIA - Each semester, 16 University of Missouri law students and two faculty members work to help veterans get benefits,... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 3:11:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in Top Stories

Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
FULTON - Westminster College held an anniversary event on Wednesday to mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 7:26:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
JEFFERSON CITY - After a long winter last year, MODOT is stockpiling extra supplies to prepare for anything that could... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 7:02:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in Top Stories

A Jefferson City project allows the community to work toward warmth
A Jefferson City project allows the community to work toward warmth
JEFFERSON CITY - The fall weather has turned to feel more like the winter very quickly this year and one... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 6:32:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Missouri CPA convicted in $7 million fraud scheme
Missouri CPA convicted in $7 million fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri certified public accountant has been convicted of a $7 million scheme to defraud his... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 5:52:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Missouri Students Association meeting talks diversity, inclusion issues
Missouri Students Association meeting talks diversity, inclusion issues
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Students Association (MSA) met on MU's campus Thursday night to discuss recent diversity and inclusion issues.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 5:40:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Jefferson City to launch a new safety app
Jefferson City to launch a new safety app
JEFFERSON CITY - A new safety app that will notify citizens about emergencies around the area is coming to Jefferson... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 4:01:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Vote on Hubbell contract ratification set for Saturday
UPDATE: Vote on Hubbell contract ratification set for Saturday
CENTRALIA - A vote on ratifying a contract for workers at Hubbell Power Systems has been set for Saturday. ... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 3:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty after illegal firearm possession
Columbia man pleads guilty after illegal firearm possession
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty in Western District Court today for illegally possessing a firearm. He was... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Report: No evidence St. Louis prosecutor was threatened
Report: No evidence St. Louis prosecutor was threatened
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor tasked with determining if attorneys for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens threatened... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Sigma Chi headquarters suspends MU chapter
Sigma Chi headquarters suspends MU chapter
COLUMBIA - The Sigma Chi chapter at MU has been indefinitely suspended, according to a letter sent Wednesday by... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Morgan County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
Morgan County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be careful of a phone number calling and... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 2:33:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Columbia Water and Light issues boil water advisory
Columbia Water and Light issues boil water advisory
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light announced this morning that 31 Columbia customers are affected by a water outage due... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Central Missouri Honor Flight to send final flight of 2019
Central Missouri Honor Flight to send final flight of 2019
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Honor Flight #61 will have their final flight of 2019 on Tuesday, Nov. 12. This... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 5:03:00 AM CST November 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Early-morning fire damages home in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Early-morning fire damages home in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire damaged a home on East Capital Avenue early Thursday, but no injuries were reported. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 4:38:00 AM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Westminster College to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall
Westminster College to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall
FULTON - Westminster College is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall, which is on November... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 2:19:00 AM CST November 07, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 39°
2pm 41°
3pm 43°
4pm 41°