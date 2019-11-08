Columbia man pleads guilty after illegal firearm possession

JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty in Western District Court today for illegally possessing a firearm. He was arrested after a high-speed chase during which he crashed his car. At the time, he had seven arrest warrants.

James Earl Sanders Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm while being a felon. He was previously arrested on two separate occasions. During both of those arrests, he illegally possessed a firearm.

The first was on July 24, 2018 while riding a scooter that had been reported stolen. He had a loaded handgun in his front pocket at the time of his arrest that was reported stolen as well. The second was on Sept. 30, 2018, when a police officer attempted to stop him from speeding.

He also has two prior felony convictions for burglary and attempted robbery.

Sanders is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentence hearing has yet to be scheduled.