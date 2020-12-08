COLUMBIA - A Columbia man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to the death of a Columbia woman.
Lukas Evans was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in February 2019 resulting in the death of 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt.
Investigators say Evans was involved in an earlier crash where he fled from the scene and tried to pass another vehicle in a no-pass zone, where he then collided into Hoyt’s car head-on.
Some of Hoyt’s family members were not happy with the sentence.
“The entire Hoyt family must now face our disappointment in a plea deal reducing the charges against the defendant. Having them struggle on for nearly two years as the legal process unfolded regarding what was repeatedly told to us was a clear cut case with ample evidence,” Hoyt’s sister Michelle Goetz said.
More family members of Hoyt believe that the sentence Evans received is unfair for the crimes he committed.
“The less than just charges are a mockery to the victims,” Goetz said.
According to Evans’ attorney Stephen Wyse, Evans accepted a plea deal because he wanted to accept responsibility for the death of Hoyt.
“We had to look at what we thought we might convince a jury and what the risks were, and Mr. Evans wanted to take accountability for his gross recklessness,” Wyse said.
The defense also did not want to go to trial because of concerns about decisions the jury may have already made.
“Anytime you put a case in front of a jury you could never be absolutely sure what they’re going to do and so that’s just the nature of trial,” Wyse said.
Evans will serve his time in the Missouri Department of Corrections.