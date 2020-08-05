Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon

JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday of attempting to purchase with Bitcoin on the dark web a chemical weapon capable of killing hundreds of people.

Jason William Siesser, 45, pleaded guilty to one count each of attempting to acquire a chemical weapon and identity theft, according to a news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney, Western District of Missouri.

Siesser used the address of a minor to attempt to ship the chemical, which he told the seller he planned to use immediately.

The quantity of the chemical weapon purchased has the capacity to kill approximately 300 people, according to the news release.

A controlled delivery of a package containing an inert substance was made to Siesser's home in 2018. Law enforcement then executed a search warrant on his home, where they found several other toxic compounds.

Officers also found writings in the home about heartache, anger and resentment over a recent breakup, according to the release.

Siesser is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole.