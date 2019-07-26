Columbia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

7 hours 35 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:21:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News
By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges Wednesday in Kansas City.

Nicholas Ross accepted a plea deal charging him with receipt of child pornography. Ross was initially arrested April 2016. 

According to previous KOMU reporting, the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force and South Central Missouri Computer Crime Task Force started an investigation in March 2016.

The investigation led officials to an IP address that possessed child pornography. Officials served a search warrant at the residence and took a computer from Ross.

Authorities said they found multiple videos depicting the sexual molestation of prepubescent children at the house.

