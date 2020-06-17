Columbia man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking conspiracy

JEFFERSON CITY - Columbia resident Malcolm Desean Redmon, 32, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday for his role in a Boone County cocaine trafficking ring.

Redmon, also known as "Harp," pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and powder cocaine in Boone County from Nov. 11 to Aug. 2014. The court granted the defense attorney's motion and ordered the plea agreement to be sealed.

Under federal statutes, Redmon is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison without parole, and could possibly get a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.

Redmon disputes the exact amount of the drugs he distributed, but his co-conspirators have admitted to distributing multiple kilograms. The issue will be contested and determined at Redmon's sentencing hearing, which will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Redmon was arrested in August 2014 on several drug-related charges, including intent to distribute cocaine, using a phone to facilitate drug trafficking and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He has previously pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, possession, distributing and manufacturing of a controlled substance, stealing, drug trafficking, and trespassing.

Redmon is the 11th defendant to plead guilty in this case. The following have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing: Kenneth Scott Sr., 47, and James Thomas Pittman, 42, both of Fulton; Carl Douglass Simon, also known as "Lil Carl," 28, and Teka Lynn Hayes, 51, both of Columbia; Ryan D. Wright, 39, of Springfield, Mo.; Vershawn Dejuan Edwards, 23, of Jefferson City; and Guillermo Ortiz Perez, also known as "Youngster," 25, a citizen of Mexico with no known address. Rodney Wayne Arnold, also known as "Rodney O.," 31, of Columbia, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole. William Alexander Hill, also known as "BJ," 30, of Columbia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years and five months in federal prison without parole. Courtnie Lee Goins, 26, of Springfield, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years of probation.