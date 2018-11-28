Columbia man pleads guilty to federal charge in connection with shootout

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested after a neighborhood street shootout pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to illegally possessing a firearm.

Richard Sterling Jones, 25, admitted to firing several rounds of a AR-15 style rifle into the air in front of a home on Rice Road. He hid the firearm under a mattress at a different home, where police later found it. He also admitted to using and selling marijuana.

According to the plea agreement, police responded to the 4600 block of Rice Road on June 24 for shots fired. Witnesses told police they saw a silver Pontiac Grand Prix leave the scene quickly, and according to a statement from prosecutors, police found 9mm and .223-caliber spent shell casings along Rice Road.

Police located the car and Jones shortly afterward. Police searched his car and found a bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Under federal statute, the charge could result in Jones being sentenced to 10 years in prison without parole.