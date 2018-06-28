Columbia man pleads guilty to illegal firearm

JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to illegally possessing a gun.

Lorenzo Dwayne Kemp, 20, admitted to having a Smith and Wesson .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Rohm .22-caliber revolver on Oct. 25, 2017.

Columbia police officers found Kemp and an unidentified person in a stolen car. The owner reported the 2003 Ford Expedition stolen from her home after she left it unlocked and running to warm up.

Kemp and the passenger ran from police. Officers arrested both men after a short pursuit. They found a black bag containing both guns and over 28 grams of marijuana.

Kemp has a prior felony conviction for forgery in a state case. He was paroled just two days before being arrested in the federal case.

Kemp could face up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.