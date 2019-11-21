Columbia man pleads guilty to Planned Parenthood fire

JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty Thursday to setting a fire at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia in February.

Wesley Brian Kaster, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance, as well as one count of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Kaster broke a door at the clinic and threw in a Molotov cocktail. He admitted his reasoning was because Planned Parenthood provided reproductive health services at the facility.

Kaster will face a minimum of five years without parole up to 21 years in federal prison without parole. There is no scheduled date on sentencing yet.