Columbia man pleads guilty to Planned Parenthood fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty Thursday to setting a fire at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia in February.
Wesley Brian Kaster, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance, as well as one count of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
Kaster broke a door at the clinic and threw in a Molotov cocktail. He admitted his reasoning was because Planned Parenthood provided reproductive health services at the facility.
Kaster will face a minimum of five years without parole up to 21 years in federal prison without parole. There is no scheduled date on sentencing yet.
