Columbia man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct involving a child

COLUMBIA - A man arrested in May 2018 for exposing himself to kids at a McDonald's pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.

Police arrested Gregory Wolfe, 62, after a woman said he flashed her kids and started touching himself at the restaurant on Stadium Boulevard. Wolfe is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

He faces charges for another incident, this one in September 2018, in which he allegedly started touching himself sexually while a female nurse was giving him a bath. Wolfe denied having any sexual intent in that incident.