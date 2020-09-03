Columbia man sentenced for arson at Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic

JEFFERSON CITY- A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to five years in prison without parole, Wednesday, for the Feb. 2019 arson at Planned Parenthood's clinic in Columbia.

On Nov. 21, 2019, Wesley Brian Kaster, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by a organization that receives federal financial assistance, and one count of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

He has remained in federal custody without bond since his arrest on March 2, 2019.

In a press release, Timothy Garrison, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said Kaster's behavior was a threat to the community.

"We will not tolerate the use of violence and arson as a means to achieve personal political or policy goals," he said. "This attack is the antithesis of everything for which the best ideals of this nation have always stood."

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, surveillance video showed Kaster in the clinic parking lot the morning of the fire. According to the court documents, Kaster first went to the clinic around 2:30 a.m., then returned again around 4 a.m.