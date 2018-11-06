Columbia Man Sentenced for Attempted Child Sex Charges

COLUMBIA - A former Columbia man was sentenced Monday to 4 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for attempted sexual misconduct involving a child and attempted statutory sodomy in the second degree.

28-year-old Shaun Michael Dierker pleaded guilty in February after being caught in an undercover sting.

The investigation began on December 11, 2012 when the suspect started exchanging e-mails with whom he believed to be a 14-year old Boone County boy, but was actually an undercover detective with the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force.

The conversations then moved to cell phone text messages. Dierker sent the decoy sexually explicit photographs of himself and arranged to meet him for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct.

On Saturday, December 15, 2012 the suspect was arrested by detectives with the Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Boone County Sheriff's Department when he arrived at a local fast food restaurant to meet the decoy.