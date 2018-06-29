Columbia Man Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for possession of child pornography.

46-year-old Norman Leroy Troxel was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison without parole.

A man repairing Troxel's computer found 50-100 child pornography videos on the laptop. Law enforcement categorized 31 of 79 videos of children found on the computer as child pornography. In Troxel's residence, officers also discovered a Sony camcorder and an 8mm tape of images and videos of children being sexually molested. The tape, created by recording these images and videos from Troxel's television, was an hour and 30 minutes long.

Troxel pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on January 18, 2012.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force and the FBI led the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lawrence E. Miller.