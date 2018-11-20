Columbia Man Sentenced in Arson Cases

COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge sentenced a Columbia man to more than six years in prison for setting fires at two college campuses.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 28-year-old Christopher Curtis Kelley also was ordered Thursday to pay $591,114 in restitution.

A jury found Kelley guilty of two counts of arson last year for setting fires in 2011 at the University of Missouri-Columbia and Stephens College.

Federal prosecutors accused Kelley of starting fires at ten locations at the university's Ellis Library. That disrupted library services for a couple of days. Water damage also forced the temporary closing of the Missouri State Historical Society, which is located at the library.