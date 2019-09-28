Columbia man sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking

By: Spencer Quist, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Travis Jay Hall, 39, was sentenced on Thursday. In June, he pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri, Hall was arrested by Columbia Police officers in the parking lot of the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on April 17th.  Police reported finding nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Hall told officers that for the month prior to his arrest he had been purchasing one pound of the drug a week for $5,000 in Kansas City, and then redistributing in the Columbia area.

Hall has nine prior felony convictions including possession of a firearm while an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child. The Columbia resident was on probation at the time of the arrest.

