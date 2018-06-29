Columbia man sentenced on child pornography charge

COLUMBIA - Columbia resident, Jonathan Hillyard, 30, was sentenced Monday to 5 years to the Missouri Department of Corrections for 1 count of possession of child pornography.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested Hillyard October 24 following an investigation.

The investigation began in mid-September 2014 when an investigator with the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children. The National Center is a clearing house for online providers to report crimes against children through the Internet. The National Center reported a

person they believed to be in the Columbia area using an e-mail account to possess child pornography.

A subsequent investigation led the Task Force investigator to identify the owner of the account as Jonathan Hillyard from Columbia. The investigator located additional child pornography images on the suspect's email account.

On October 29, 2014, detectives with Cyber Crimes Task Force served a court ordered search on the Hillyard's residence, seizing numerous items of evidence including several computers.