Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents

By: The Associated Press & Joe Ward, KOMU Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting his grandparents, who defended themselves with wasp spray.

Brian Kelley was sentenced Monday to 10 years on one domestic assault charge and one year each on two other domestic assault charges, the charges will be served simultaneously.

Kelley was convicted of domestic assault on Nov. 29. The same day a jury acquitted him of the most serious charge against him, conspiracy to murder his grandparents.

Kelley was accused of plotting with a friend to kill his grandparents. Prosecutors cited Facebook messages between Kelley and a co-defendant Jared Bears as evidence of the murder conspiracy.

Defense attorneys said during the trial that the Facebook messages were a "fantasy."

Bears remains at large after he removed his electronic monitor while out on bond.