Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison after murder of teen

COLUMBIA — Erick Libimbi, 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2018 death of 14-year-old Nasir Smith of Columbia.

Limbibi pleaded guilty June 5. He was charged with second-degree felony murder.

KOMU 8 reported in 2018 that the death was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.