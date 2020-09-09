Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex

JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for attempting to entice a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Jeffrey Charles Johnson, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Johnson to 10 years of supervised release following incarceration.

In Jan. 2020, Johnson admitted he responded to a post on a website frequented by prostitutes, asking another person to help him find a juvenile female for a sexual encounter.

A detective with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department then assumed the identity of a single mother who was willing to allow Johnson to have sex with her 13-year-old daughter.

Johnson communicated with undercover law enforcement officers on multiple occasions and arranged to meet the mother and daughter at a Columbia motel. He was arrested when he arrived at the motel on Aug. 7, 2019.

According to court documents, Johnson had previously engaged in this type of conduct.

In Sept. 2012, Johnson’s former wife discovered a bag containing numerous VCR tapes. On two of the tapes, Johnson discussed his desire to have sexual relations with a minor.