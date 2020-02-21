Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for illegal firearm

JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm.

Samuel Ernest Haley III was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Haley was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

On October 21, 2019 Haley pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Haley was stopped by Columbia Police officers on April 4, 2018, after he merged off of Interstate 70 onto the Lake of the Woods Road exit without using his turn signal. As Haley was being questioned by officers, he got back into his car and attempted to get away. He put his foot on the accelerator while an officer struggled with him to turn off the vehicle. Another officer used his taser on Haley to gain compliance and arrest him. Eventually, he was placed in handcuffs and removed from the car.

When officers searched Haley's car they discovered a loaded KAHR Arms CW45 semi-automatic handgun. They also found a case containing roughly 1.56 grams of crack cocaine.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Haley has two prior felony convictions for assault, and prior felony convictions for armed criminal action and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Haley has shot three different people on three different occasions, including his own daughter.

In 2016, he was charged with driving a moving truck through the front wall of a home. Haley has been convicted of violent and dangerous domestic violence offenses, as well as several other crimes including property offenses and resisting arrest.

After Haley’s arrest and detention in this case, according to court documents, he has been involved in four fights with other inmates and assaulted a corrections officer.