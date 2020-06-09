Columbia man to serve 20 years for sex assault, cameras in library restroom

COLUMBIA - Jay Paul Robinson of Columbia has begun serving 20 years in a state penitentiary for sexual assault and other charges that came to light after he was caught placing a camera in a library restroom.

Robinson was arrested after he was caught placing video cameras in a Columbia Public Library unisex restroom in August 2018, according to previous Missourian reporting. This led police to obtain a search warrant for his home, laptop and cell phone which gave officers evidence with which to charge him further with rape, sodomy and attempted sodomy.