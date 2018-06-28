Columbia man wanted for rape turns himself in

Richard D. Williams is being held on $100,000 bail.

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man turned himself in to police on Thursday in relation to a second degree rape. A warrant was issued for Richard D. Williams' arrest on May 20.

On Aug. 20, 2015, a female family member reported that Williams forced her to have intercourse. According to Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer, Williams gave the victim and her son a ride to her residence in Columbia. Inside the residence, Williams tried to kiss the victim. She told Williams to stop and he refused. Williams then assaulted the victim.

Williams is being held by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department on $100,000 bail.