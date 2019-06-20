Columbia man who trespassed at area schools arrested again

COLUMBIA - A man who pleaded guilty in April to trespassing at two Columbia schools ended up in jail again Monday,

Deputies arrested Kelvin Joe, 53, on suspicion of driving under suspension/driving under revocation. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was no longer in the Boone County jail.

Joe was seen on school surveillance cameras on April 9 stopping his car and trying to talk to a student. According to the student, Joe asked him to come to the car, and when the boy refused, Joe offered him money. Joe turned himself in to police and got a citation.

On April 16, Joe went to the parking lot at West Middle School before students arrived. Court documents said Joe told police he went to the schools to "bless them." Joe was charged with trespassing.

He pleaded guilty on June 12 and was given two years of probation.