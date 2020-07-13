Columbia mask ordinance goes into effect

COLUMBIA -- The 90-day mask ordinance passed by Columbia’s City Council went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday. The ordinance requires everyone over 10-years-old to wear a mask

“I personally wish it was like left a little bit more up to private institutions to kind of make their own rules,” Mizzou student Adam Albright said.

“I wish that like each business kind of like have their own rules. The University is doing a really good job of like, taking it into their own hands.”

There are exceptions to the ordinance, including those who remain six feet a part and those who have a medical condition or disability. People who violate the order can be fined $15 and businesses can be charged up to $100.

“It’s a free country. If you don't want to take it seriously to your own peril, then

That's one thing, but at some point it becomes a public safety issue. So you have to stop at the stoplights here uptown, you have to drive the speed limit because it's a public safety issue. You have to wear a mask right now because it's a public safety issue,” Columbia resident Phillip Arnold said.